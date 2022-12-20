Viral Video Watch: Audience keep singing ‘Zinda’ at Farhan Akhtar’s concert, actor-singer calls it ‘magical’ The crowd refused to stop singing the Siddharth Mahadevan’s song from ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ after Akhtar’s performance in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago This moment last night was just magical ♥️...the #Udaipur audience continued singing ‘Zinda’ after the song was done.. all we could do was join in.. thank you all. What a lovely night. Leaving with the best memories in my mind, love in my heart and a smile on my face.🤘🏽♥️ pic.twitter.com/FXL2V1oRvP— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 19, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music concert Bollywood