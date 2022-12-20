The lowest visibility (in meters) reported at 0530 hours IST of today:

Bhatinda: 00

Amritsar, Ganganagar, Patiala, Delhi (Palam) and Lucknow: 25

Delhi (SFD) and Purnea: 50

Ambala and Agra: 200

Gorakhpur: 300

Bareilly, Patna, Gaya and Kolkata: 500.