Around the Web Watch: Near-zero visibility in Delhi, Lucknow, Amritsar and across north India as thick fog descends In Bhatinda, Punjab, the fog was so dense that nothing could be seen. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago What the fog, Delhi? Near 0 visibility! pic.twitter.com/eG09bUThIE— Mangalam Maloo (@blitzkreigm) December 20, 2022 We did 17km today. I'm on the scooter. A very dense fog in #Punjab pic.twitter.com/inDvvm5Ucu— Sekhon (@bhotna) December 19, 2022 Lucknow wrapped in dense fog pic.twitter.com/rNPiZ2lLUl— Sanjay Kishore (@saintkishore) December 19, 2022 A thick layer of #fog engulfed Amritsar city and its neighboring areas on Tuesday morning.#DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/RjNhkxUz1O— Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ رویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) December 20, 2022 Dense to very dense fog in Delhi NCR. Visibility is 20 meters only.#Fog #WeatherUpdate #coldweather pic.twitter.com/xL7IaYbZTR— Om Prakash (@omnarayan47) December 20, 2022 The lowest visibility (in meters) reported at 0530 hours IST of today:Bhatinda: 00Amritsar, Ganganagar, Patiala, Delhi (Palam) and Lucknow: 25 Delhi (SFD) and Purnea: 50Ambala and Agra: 200 Gorakhpur: 300 Bareilly, Patna, Gaya and Kolkata: 500.@DDNewslive @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/GGnKIP0AbA— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 20, 2022