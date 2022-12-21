Around the Web Watch: Fans jump into Argentina’s open-top team bus during victory parade, one falls off The parade was cut short owing to security reasons. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Buenos Aires, Argentina has totally collapsed. The victory parade, if you can even call it that, has been cut short. This is the one of the few videos I’ve received that’s the safe to upload to social media. People were jumping into the bus. Just INSANE 🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/OKHfDy7zOB— Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) December 20, 2022 This fan dived off an overpass to catch the Messi bus, missed, hit pavement, got bandaged, got arrested, and is still singing. NEVER STOP WINNING, ARGENTINA. 🇦🇷❤️⚽️🤣🙏🤦♀️ https://t.co/vjHV9ss643— Claire Díaz-Ortiz (@Claire) December 20, 2022 Histórico 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/WQke4ovY1n— Alpio Costa (@AlpioCosta) December 20, 2022 Argentina players had to leave their bus parade and fly over Buenos Aires by helicopter because of the massive crowds 🚁 pic.twitter.com/pvik1QtaX7— B/R Football (@brfootball) December 20, 2022 Also Watch: Wild scenes of celebrations in Argentina and Lionel Messi-led World Cup triumph We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Argentina football