A full grown Royal Bengal tiger is found swimming in middle of Brahmaputra River in Guwahati. Tiger is now taking shelter in a rock gap in Umananda Temple in middle of the river. To my surprise, if he came swimming from Kaziranga in Assam, then he has crossed 160 km alone!! 🐯 🐅 pic.twitter.com/6qfzlFFrnJ— Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi (@NANDANPRATIM) December 20, 2022 A tiger was seen swimming at Umananda today morning @guwahaticity pic.twitter.com/OW8M0EkDI5— Julee Bezbaruah.Guwahati (@JuleeBezbaruah) December 20, 2022 pic.twitter.com/UFQCRkDVWZ— Assam Forest Department (@assamforest) December 20, 2022