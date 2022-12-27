Around the Web Watch: Empty drums turned into makeshift homes to shelter stray dogs from cold wave in Delhi-NCR Stray Talk India, a stray animal rescue initiative, collects discarded plastic or wood fibre drums and turns them into pet shelters with blankets and mattresses Scroll Staff Dec 27, 2022 · 10:24 am View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Mohan Kamal (@mayamohankamal) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stray Talk India (@straytalkindia) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Winter Delhi Dogs