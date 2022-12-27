Around the Web New social media challenge: Turning hot water instantly to snow as US is hit by bomb cyclone Flights have been cancelled, and many highways are closed. Scroll Staff Dec 27, 2022 · 10:36 am Obligatory “Boiling water + below freezing temperatures science demonstration!” Enjoying the weather at the WV farm! #BombCyclone #science pic.twitter.com/RBUwfWiOBb— The Space Teacher 👨🚀✨🔭 (@MrJonesSpace) December 23, 2022 #boilingwaterchallenge #Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/l8I1Jc35fZ— Allison Miller (@513SeahawksFan) December 23, 2022 We created our own cloud @ -17° F (-27° C) at the #Missoula International Airport #mtwx [7am MST 12/22/2022] pic.twitter.com/uZ4n5lAD9t— NWS Missoula (@NWSMissoula) December 22, 2022 Completed the annual #boilingwaterchallenge this morning in central Kansas in the remaining arctic air. Beautiful at sunrise!#kansas #kswx #coldwave #elliott @NWSWichita pic.twitter.com/qPVTmPPRLG— Joseph Miller (@macho_diamond) December 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. US storms social media