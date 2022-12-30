Viral Video Watch: Rapper Bad Bunny surprises fans with rooftop concert at petrol pump in Puerto Rico The rapper performed for fans while filming the music video for his recent single ‘La Jumpa’. Scroll Staff 34 minutes ago Bad Bunny is a real one performing for his fans in Puerto Rico for free pic.twitter.com/mhzdZiRVhy— RapCentury (@RapCentury_) December 29, 2022 pic.twitter.com/A9J7EdDPa2— v (@ViralMaterialz) December 28, 2022 Bad Bunny was filming a music video at a gas station in PR and well… 😂 pic.twitter.com/pyykLpGJgT— Reyda 🦖 (@MsReyda) December 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music concert