"The govt knew everything since last year but never took any action," says local residents. pic.twitter.com/Z7CizH0JYq — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 6, 2023

Very scary situation unfolding in #Joshimath. Massive cracks and fissures in almost all houses, major hotels and roads. More than 700 families are impacted. Leaning buildings across the town.



Houses and roads in Joshimath, Uttarakhand have sustained severe damage, as seen in the pictures and videos shared on Twitter. The residents of the holy town continue to experience panic as evacuation and rehabilitation efforts are ongoing.

On Thursday, January 5, several families were evacuated due to land subsidence, which resulted in deep cracks in the walls of houses and temples. According to ANI, the Chamoli Disaster Management Department has reported that 561 homes in the town have developed cracks due to ongoing land subsidence in the district. Water seepage from below ground level has also been reported in the JP Colony area.

Land subsidence is the sinking of the earth’s surface due to either geological or human-induced causes.

Joshimath, located in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, is situated in a high-risk seismic zone V.

दरकते- धँसते जोशीमठ को बचाने के लिए मशाल लिए सड़कों पर उतरा जनसैलाब.

इन मशालों की तपिश संवेदनहीन सत्ता तक पहुंचे.

जोशीमठ तुम संघर्ष करो, हम तुम्हारे साथ हैं pic.twitter.com/wKTicFoPQ2 — Indresh Maikhuri (@indreshmaikhuri) January 4, 2023

Protests highlighting the cracks took place in various parts of Joshimath as the state government began evacuating at-risk families, according to PTI. In protest of administrative inaction, residents shouted slogans and blocked roads, and business establishments remained closed as the town observed a shutdown