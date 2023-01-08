Around the Web Watch: Family spends nearly 12 hours locked in kitchen after a leopard enters its home in Aligarh Forest officials were able to rescue the leopard from the house in Aligarh’s Jawan town after tranquilising it. Scroll Staff 27 minutes ago घर में तेंदुआ घुसने से इलाके में फैली सनसनी,तेंदुए का लाइव सीसीटीवी फुटेज आया आमने,परिवार के 5 सदस्य घर की किचन में जान बचाकर छुपे,सूचना पर इलाका पुलिस व वन विभाग की टीम मौके पर पहुंची,अलीगढ़ के जवाँ थाना इलाके के कस्बे का पूरा मामला @aligarhpolice @Dm_Aligarh @PrimeNewsInd pic.twitter.com/oQuz2VRvK6— AkashPrimeNews (@AkashKu21371593) January 7, 2023 #WATCH | Aligarh's Sunita narrates her ordeal after a leopard entered her house todayThe leopard was safely rescued by teams of wildlife experts and doctors. pic.twitter.com/IZiORyo2KH— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 7, 2023 One leopard rescued successfully from jawan city by Forest Department team, Aligarh @UPGovt @UpforestUp @CMOfficeUP @ChiefSecyUP @DrArun_BJP @diooffice371 @Dm_Aligarh pic.twitter.com/beodtfaqWh— DFO Aligarh (@DfoAligarh) January 8, 2023 आखिरकार पकड़ा गया अलीगढ़ जवा में तेंदुआ pic.twitter.com/2J4Mw1SsRm— Waseem Ahmad Salmani (@WaseemAhmadSal5) January 7, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. leopard Uttar Pradesh animals