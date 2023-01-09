Around the Web Watch: Students in Chhattisgarh modify popular harvest festival song to demand eggs in mid-day meals The song is usually sung during the Chherta festival when children go out to collect freshly harvested grains and fruits offered by villagers. Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago "हर दिन स्कूल में अंडा चाहिए|"छेरता त्यौहार पर, जहाँ बच्चे गाँव में घर-घर घूम कर पुकारते हुए धान की मांग करते है, आज वह आंगनवाडी & मध्यान भोजन में अंडा दिलाने की मांग कर रहे थे| "छेर-छेरता! मुर्गी अंडा हेर्ता!" @rozi_roti @roadscholarz @sakie339 @RTFC_CG @gluppschlopp @JanKhadya pic.twitter.com/1HTA8iIiNt— Chhattisgarh Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan (@CKMS_CG) January 6, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Chhattisgarh children students