Around the Web Watch: MJ Rodriguez, first trans actress to win a Golden Globe, gets standing ovation a year later Writer Ryan Murphy acknowledged Rodriguez's 2022 win and led a standing ovation during his lifetime achievement speech at the 2023 Golden Globes. Scroll Staff An hour ago MJ Rodriquez made history last year as the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe. that ceremony never happened, so tonight Ryan Murphy shouted her out during his own speech so she could get her own standing ovation. love, love, love pic.twitter.com/mJOuK3DY5w— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 11, 2023 Transgender LGBT