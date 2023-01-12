Viral Video Watch: ‘RRR’ director, composer show off the ‘Naatu Naatu’ steps with Golden Globe trophy Music composer MM Keeravani and SS Rajamouli recreated the famous dance moves as the Telugu song won the Best Original Song award. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Golden globe awards #GoldenGlobes2023 #RRRMovie #RRRforOscars #JrNTR #RamCharan #SSRajamouli pic.twitter.com/GvQL0VLlff— Sunil Bainsla (@sunilbainslaggc) January 12, 2023 Also Watch: Rihanna congratulates ‘RRR’ team after ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins Golden Globe We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Films RRR