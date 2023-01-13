Around the Web Watch: BBC is not a cheerleader, says chief when accused by MP of being ‘unremittingly negative’ BBC Director General Tim Davie responded to a Conservative MP’s suggestion that BBC Radio should put out positive stories. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago BBC boss Tim Davie has to explain the concept of impartiality to Tory MP Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, after he accuses Radio 4's Today programme of being "unremittingly negative towards this country". pic.twitter.com/Cvb1Ug1SjG— PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) January 12, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Media UK BBC