Google Doodle honours wrestler Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, India's first Olympic medallist Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav became independent India's first individual athlete to win an Olympic medal at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Today's #GoogleDoodle celebrates Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav and here's why you should remember him ⬇️🥉 Was India's first Olympic medalist in an individual sport (wrestling)💪 Earned the nickname Pocket Dynamo for mastering the dhak techniqueके.डी.जाधव, तुम्हाला आमचा सलाम 🫡 pic.twitter.com/mkSlyIu3Mh— Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 15, 2023