Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav and here's why you should remember him ⬇️



🥉 Was India's first Olympic medalist in an individual sport (wrestling)

💪 Earned the nickname Pocket Dynamo for mastering the dhak technique



के.डी.जाधव, तुम्हाला आमचा सलाम 🫡 pic.twitter.com/mkSlyIu3Mh