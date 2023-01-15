Around the Web Watch: That moment a snow avalanche hit Sarbal, Sonamarg in Kashmir It was the second avalanche to hit the area this week. Scroll Staff 28 minutes ago A low intensity #snow #Avalanche has hit at #Sarbal area of #sonamarg , #Kashmir where #Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructure is having workshop. As reported by the Company Officials,everyone is safe.#Police and #SDRF are monitoring the situation closely.@Gbl_Police pic.twitter.com/ZhXPC361yS— Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) January 14, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. avalanche Kashmir