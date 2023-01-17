Around the Web Watch: Demonstrations by Indian Army's dog squad during Army Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir During the celebrations in Udhampur, the four-legged soldiers of the Indian Army showed-off their abilities. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Four-legged soldiers of Indian Army showcased their skills during the Army Day celebrations in Udhampur yesterday pic.twitter.com/EhGsiHkkVV— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dogs army