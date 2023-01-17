Winter torture continues in #India #Rajasthan #Jaipur #Kotputali area #Frost lying in the fields, layer of snow on the crops, life affected by the cold wave, due to the severe cold, people are hiding in their homes.@SkymetWeather @JATINSKYMET @jnmet @Mpalawat @weatherindia pic.twitter.com/JbdLJHHKG4