Around the Web Watch: Bengaluru bride chooses metro over car to avoid traffic on the way to her wedding venue The bride was getting late for her own wedding because of Bengaluru’s notorious traffic congestion. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Whatte STAR!! Stuck in Heavy Traffic, Smart Bengaluru Bride ditches her Car, & takes Metro to reach Wedding Hall just before her marriage muhoortha time!! @peakbengaluru moment 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LsZ3ROV86H— Forever Bengaluru 💛❤️ (@ForeverBLRU) January 16, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bengaluru Wedding Traffic