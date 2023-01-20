Around the Web Watch: How porcupine parents protected their offspring from leopard attacks Caught on camera in Kruger National Park, South Africa. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Porcupine parents provide Z class security to their baby from a leopard,fighting valiantly & thwarting all attempts of the leopard to even touch their baby. Most incredible ❤️ By the way a baby porcupine is called 'porcupette'. Video- unknown shared on SM pic.twitter.com/wUdVb3RTs7— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 20, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Porcupine leopard animals