Eco India Eco India: How shrimp is being farmed in Punjab, a region miles away from the Indian coastline For the past 40 years, intensive irrigation practices have rendered close to 42% of the Punjab's groundwater saline leading to infertility. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Script: Jessica Goel, Nooshin Mowla | Field Producer: Jessica Goel | Video Editor: Richard Kujur | Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu | Director of Photography: Richard Kujur | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. eco india shrimp farming punjab