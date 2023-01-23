Around the Web Watch: UK PM Rishi Sunak fined for not wearing seatbelt while filming a video in his official car The prime minister’s office said he ‘fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologised’ after Lancashire Police fined him. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago 🚨 | NEW: PM Rishi Sunak was NOT wearing a seatbelt in a video recorded in his Government car this morning pic.twitter.com/SOLn5YGnT7— Politics UK 🇬🇧 (@POLITlCSUK) January 19, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UK Prime Minister