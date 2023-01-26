Viral Video Watch: Pet dog’s hilarious reaction as ball goes flying when he chews it too hard Manny, the French bulldog from Melbourne, Australia loves playing with balls but often is left a little disappointed. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago This is Manny. Every single time he chews on his ball, it goes flying out of his mouth. And every single time, he is surprised. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/patAa9YwpV— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 24, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. dog Australia