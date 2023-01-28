Viral Video Watch: College basketball game stops after food delivery person walks on to court with food A person delivering a McDonald’s order for Uber Eats walked on to the court during the Loyola Chicago vs Duquesne game in the US. Scroll Staff An hour ago Officials just stopped the Loyola Chicago-Duquesne game because an Uber Eats driver was delivering McDonald’s on the court:pic.twitter.com/HY4Hs8NVci— Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 26, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Food Sports