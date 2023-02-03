Around the Web Watch: E-rickshaw driver escapes police pursuit on Amritsar’s streets First in the vehicle, then on foot. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Visuals of Amritsar, where the e-rickshaw driver escaped from under the nose of the Punjab police, the police made every effort to catch him, but the driver could not be caught, the driver was under the influence of some drug. pic.twitter.com/cL5VImN0Ly— Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) January 31, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Amritsar Punjab