Viral Video Watch: Adele moved to tears as fan shows up with picture of his late wife to her Las Vegas show Adele was performing at her Las Vegas residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago "Adele got emotional after singing Someone Like You! She spotted a man who was at the show alone. The man was holding his phone up and on his phone was a picture of his wife who had passed away."Crying 😭 Credit: Adelefandom/instagram #adele #WeekendsWithAdele pic.twitter.com/kFRojr4szb— _NickRyan_ 🪐🍷 (@_nickryan_) January 28, 2023 OMG! @Adele's show is so fckn GOOD! She even sang "Someone Like You" in the original key. She said she hadn't done that in 12 years! Between that and the guy w/ the phone she became emotional …she told us why after the performance 😭😭😭 #Adele #LasVegas #WeekendsWithAdele pic.twitter.com/hpsr0y0LtL— Red Blooded Son Of The South: Brock Lee Florets (@BrockLeeFlorets) January 28, 2023