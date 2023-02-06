Play

White Sun, a Los Angeles-based band renowned for their musical renditions of yoga mantras, has been honoured with the Grammy Award for Best New Age Album for the second time, for their 2022 album Mystic Mirror (video of acceptance speech above).

The band, consisting of Gurujas Khalsa, Hari Jiwan Singh Khalsa, and Adam Berry, had won the same award in 2017 for their album White Sun II.

Gurujas Khalsa, who received the award, said, “Standing with you all is such a privilege and honour and with that privilege and honour comes the responsibility to bring more love and kindness to the planet Earth.”

Here are some of the songs from the Grammy-winning album Mystic Mirror.

