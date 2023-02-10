Around the Web Watch: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot mistakenly reads last year’s budget speech, stopped by chief whip The opposition caused a commotion, leading to a 30-minute adjournment of the House. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago That moment when Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was stopped by his senior colleague Mahesh Joshi, also the chief whip in Rajasthan Assembly, as he was reading out from old budget papers… pic.twitter.com/GsfGQEbL1Y— Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) February 10, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rajasthan Budget Ashok Gehlot