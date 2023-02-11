Viral Video Watch: Rescue dogs walk on the New York Fashion Week runway with models to raise funds The dogs ruled the catwalk at the CatWalk FurBaby debut show. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago The inaugural CatWalk FurBaby fashion show at New York Fashion Week brought together designers, models, and rescue animals for a day of fashion and fundraising for animal welfare organizations https://t.co/bAeKvYksbe #NYFW pic.twitter.com/lWdFUz8kSu— Reuters (@Reuters) February 11, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Fashion Dogs