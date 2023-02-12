Around the Web Watch: World War II bomb explodes unexpectedly in UK town during efforts to disarm it Police said no one was hurt in the unplanned explosion of a 250-kg device found in a Norfolk town. Scroll Staff An hour ago The unexploded bomb in #GreatYarmouth detonated earlier during work to disarm it. Our drone captured the moment. We can confirm that no one was injured. Public safety has been at the heart of our decision making all the way through this operation, which we know has been lengthy. pic.twitter.com/9SaeYmHkrb— Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) February 10, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UK Bomb war