Around the Web Watch: Continued traffic restrictions in Hyderabad even after Formula E auto race agitates commuters The congestion continued even after the restrictions were lifted. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Commuters showing their frustration on closing the NTR marg road after Formula E race has completed on Saturday itself. Due to unknown reasons still roads leading to NTR marg was closed on Sunday. @XpressHyderabad @NewIndianXpress @Kalyan_TNIE @madhavitata @GadwalvijayaTRS pic.twitter.com/tHjTifWN5R— R V K Rao_TNIE (@RVKRao2) February 12, 2023 Huge #Traffic jam continues at NTR Marg, Necklace Road, even the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship ends yesterday, as Traffic restrictions continued today.#Hyderabad#HyderabadEPrix #FormulaErace pic.twitter.com/zbDKtB22T5— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 12, 2023 సచివాలయం ముందు తాజా గా ట్రాఫిక్ సమస్య. హుసేన్ సాగర్ లో సచవాలయానికి ముందు ముజికల్ వాటర్ ఫౌంటెన్ పెట్టారు. ముజికల్ వాటర్ ఫౌంటెన్ ప్లే చేస్తున్న సమయంలో వాహన దారులు తమ వాహనాలను రోడ్డు పై నిలిపి చూస్తున్నారు. దీనితో ట్రాఫిక్ సమస్య. దీనిని ఎలా slove చేస్తారో మన @hydcitypolice @HYDTP pic.twitter.com/WT7GJMX28z— RameshVaitla (@RameshVaitla) February 12, 2023 #HYDTPinfoCommuters, please note the traffic restrictions are lifted around NTR Marg & Hussain Sagar Lake today i.e., on 12th Feb, 2023 at 05:30 PM.@AddlCPTrfHyd pic.twitter.com/QfN4u0KAEj— Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) February 12, 2023