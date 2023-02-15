Around the Web Watch: Veterinarian descends into 25-foot-deep well in a cage to rescue trapped leopard Meghana Pemmaiah brought the one-year-old leopard out safely in Niddodi, Karnataka. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago On 13-02-2023 A Leopard approximately 1 years old had fallen inside a well at Niddodi (near Kateel) from one day forest department tried luring it inside the cage and were unsuccessful. (1/3)#Leopard #Rescue #WomenVet pic.twitter.com/xYCLjz4V66— Dept of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary services (@AHVS_Karnataka) February 14, 2023 Leopard was darted and after sedation it was pulled inside the cage and the entire cage was lifted up. Leopard is now released back to the wild. Dr Meghana, Dr Prithvi and Dr Nafisa were part of the rescue.(3/3) pic.twitter.com/2NtDkqr5rm— Dept of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary services (@AHVS_Karnataka) February 14, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Karnataka rescue animals