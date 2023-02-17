Viral Video ‘It will go on till the Kohinoor is returned’: Satirist Urvish Kothari on IT survey at BBC offices ‘If they think they can operate in India and do independent journalism, they must consider times have changed.’ Scroll Staff 15 minutes ago A survey on the survey at BBC offices.बीबीसी ओफिस पर हो रहे ‘सर्वे’ पे #GujaratiFunda द्वारा एक सर्वे।More videos at https://t.co/K81OVRIRht pic.twitter.com/I4b5OW5vNW— Urvish Kothari ~ उर्वीश कोठारी (@urvish2020) February 16, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Satire BBC