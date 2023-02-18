Viral Video Watch actor Ranveer Singh in action at the NBA All-Star celebrity basketball game in Utah, USA Singh played for former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade's team. Scroll Staff An hour ago Dwyane Wade: "Janelle, we on offense!"😅 #RufflesCelebGame | #NBAAllStar #NBA pic.twitter.com/HbfUjtj7yl— TheColdWire.com (@thecoldwire) February 18, 2023 🎥 #2 Ranveer Singh at NBA All Star Celebrity Game in Utah 😍🏀🔥#NBAAllStar #NBAAllStarWeekend #RanveerxNBA @NBAIndia #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/SnguILDg3O— Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) February 18, 2023 Introducing Ranveer at the nba all star game 2023❤️🫶🏼 #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/2VwnMcqzw1— fatiim (@fatiim_9RS) February 18, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ranveer Singh Sports Basketball