Viral Video Watch: Actor Vijay Deverakonda treats 100 fans to all-expenses-paid trip to Manali as promised

Deverakonda, aka Deversanta, has an annual tradition of giving his fans exclusive Christmas presents.

Scroll Staff

An hour ago

Cutest ❤️ they sent me a video from their flight this morning.And they are off on their holiday to the mountains!100 from across the country, makes me so happy 🥰#Deverasanta2022 pic.twitter.com/BF4DX5PIyG— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 17, 2023

Hyd to Delhi ✨ #Deverasanta2022 #Takeoff @Akshayredyyy @RowdyDeena #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/8UxTQ870pH— A N A N D (@btw_anand) February 17, 2023

We have reached our location early mng 6am 🤗They Are Well Accommodated with #LamaHouse Villa In #Manali ❤🥶🥶#VijayDeverakonda #Deverasanta2022 @TheDeverakonda @officialsrinu4u @Akshayredyyy @naveen_polard @btw_anand @SandeepT_21 pic.twitter.com/Lfx7ISEWkN— Pavan Kumar Suman (@PavanKumarSum15) February 18, 2023

Manali 🤍#Deverasanta2022 @TheDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/2fto6k9GSn— Sandeep T (@SandeepT_21) February 18, 2023