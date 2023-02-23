Around the Web Watch: Class 12 student paints mural on walls as a gift before graduating from school in Delhi A farewell gift for Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Rohini. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago “Great is the art of beginning,but greater is the art of ending.” – Henry Wadsworth LongfellowFeaturing Deepanshu, a student of Class 12 bidding adieu to the school by painting memories on walls at SV, Sec 8, Rohini.Be good, do good and stay in touch.#WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/d1OsDoRntH— DIRECTORATE OF EDUCATION Delhi (@Dir_Education) February 22, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi school art