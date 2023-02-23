Viral Video Watch: Actor Akshay Kumar breaks world record for most selfies in three minutes with 184 images The Bollywood actor broke the previous record of 168 images taken in three minutes by James Smith in the US. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #AkshayKumar breaks Guinness World Record for maximum selfies. #Selfiee pic.twitter.com/XdaKTfhaVJ— Sharmila Maiti (@sharmilamaiti) February 22, 2023 Akshay Kumar is ready to make a world record with #SELFIEE #AkshayKumar #worldrecord #selfie @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/FZUXNBpeyp— screen grafia (@screengrafia) February 22, 2023 Akshay Kumar Dance Moves with Fans after creating World Record#akshaykumar #selfiee #mainkhiladi #movietalkies #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/YAqqyLP42M— MovieTalkies.com (@MovieTalkies) February 22, 2023 The #Selfiee craze goes GLOBAL as @akshaykumar breaks the #GuinnessWorldRecord for Most Selfies in 3 minutes - clicking 184 selfies with his super-fans and creating a new world record! Now that's what you call a superstar!🤳🏼🔥Selfiee in cinemas, this Friday. pic.twitter.com/9wvGuaDTiA— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) February 22, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bollywood record