Viral Video Watch: Adorable Asian elephant calf Tukada experiences a bubble bath for the first time at US zoo The Rosamond Gifford Zoo posted a video of a gleeful Tukada. Scroll Staff An hour ago Baby's first bubble bath! 🥺 Well, Tukada's first bubble bath. Yaad preferred to stay on dry ground. Knowing how much baby elephants love water, it won't be long before Yaad joins in the fun! #Syracusezoo #EleTwins pic.twitter.com/LbCwPA3OR7— Rosamond Gifford Zoo (@SyracuseZoo) February 17, 2023