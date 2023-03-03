It's a great Initiative, #Telangana govt to hold mass #CPRtraining program, to prevent cardiac arrests, govt will purchase 1,200 AEDs in the first phase. Ministers @KTRBRS @BRSHarish @chmallareddyMLA participated in the training.#Hyderabad #heartattack #cardiacarrest #CPR pic.twitter.com/pze9Yw11P4