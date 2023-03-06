This is lovely Mr. @BillGates! Your video proof how my country 🇮🇳 is leading the world in clean energy. A single recharge🛺 can run upto 130 km with 4 passengers. This is something we can do it, every country can do it.



Just we need to change our behaviors to save our Planet. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a7Uqp5v2HF