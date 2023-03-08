Around the Web Video: Watch scenes of Holi celebrations across India, from Vrindavan streets to Bengaluru offices From diplomats to jawans on the border, the festival of colours was in full swing. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Holi hai!! Holi office party annual tradition 🪩💦🔫 pic.twitter.com/2gBnNwcrBR— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) March 8, 2023 Happy Holi Each and Everyone@ranveerkapoor20 @deepikapadukone #Holi2023 #Holi #Brajkiholi pic.twitter.com/TkqDcUlf8K— Raj Singh (@RajSingh8556) March 7, 2023 Happy Holi 🔫 #Brajkiholi pic.twitter.com/F4VOlv09iS— Arpit Goyal (@Arpit1223) March 8, 2023 Holi celebration #Davangere #KichchaBoss fans rules everywhere kicchana adda Davavangere forever 🤙🏾🤙🏾 @KicchaSudeep #Holi2023 pic.twitter.com/Dpbi8m3Eoq— Rolex (@KingNayaka3) March 8, 2023 દ્વારકા બન્યું કૃષ્ણમય! દ્વારકાધીશ મંદિરમાં લાખો ભકતો રંગાયા ધુળેટીના રંગે #Holi #Holi2023 #HoliFestival #Dhuleti #Dhuleti2023 #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/XiY9z6lyZB— Zee 24 Kalak (@Zee24Kalak) March 8, 2023 #WATCH | Punjab: BSF jawans celebrate the festival of #Holi at Border Security Force (BSF) HQ in Khasa. pic.twitter.com/GEALeVxUH6— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023 पश्चिम बंगाल: कोलकाता में लोगों ने फूलों की होली मनाई Holi | #Holi | #Holi2023 pic.twitter.com/bcEi31beBP— News24 (@news24tvchannel) March 8, 2023 #Watch | Vibrant And Colourful Holi Celebrations In Jaipur, Rajasthan#Holi #Holi2023 #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/xILPdx1HmW— Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) March 7, 2023 A panaromic view of Country Club Hyderabad’s spectacular Holi Celebrations. #Holi pic.twitter.com/1ZVujKZCCQ— RajeevReddy (@rajeevreddy_CC) March 8, 2023 Holi celebrations at Nepal Embassy @EONIndia in Delhi pic.twitter.com/MtMJtdWfk1— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 7, 2023 The U.S. Embassy in India is painted in hues of togetherness, happiness, and joy as we embrace the spirit of #Holi and celebrate the diversity and unity of our cultures. Wishing everyone a colorful and vibrant #Holi! #CelebrateWithUS pic.twitter.com/7I7tOOr1Ei— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) March 8, 2023 Playing Holi act II.You probably shouldn't trust my promises when it comes to a #Holi colorful revenge!😁 बुरा ना मानो #होली है! #Holi2023 https://t.co/CvBktTejBE pic.twitter.com/AZAQIEN8Ij— Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) March 8, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Holi festival