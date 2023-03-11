Viral Video Watch: Cast of ‘Super Mario Bros’ perform a cappella version of film’s theme song with Jimmy Fallon Actors Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and others joined the late night talk show’s host and their band, The Roots. Scroll Staff An hour ago Jimmy, @TheRoots & the @supermariomovie cast sing an a cappella version of the Super Mario Bros. theme song! #FallonTonight #MAR10Day pic.twitter.com/7esfscAloL— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 10, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hollywood music