Viral Video Watch: Cricketers Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin recreate scene from Akshay Kumar film Watch their version of a scene from ‘Deewane Huye Paagal’ after they were jointly named Player of the Series in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Scroll Staff 4 hours ago When you’ve to split the Player of the Series prize money. 😂 pic.twitter.com/tz4PctT0aR— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 13, 2023 Together this pair has troubled some of the best batting line-ups 🤜🏼🤛🏼🔝They were lethal here in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well 👍A well deserved Joint Player of the series award for these two gentlemen 👏👏#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/bAkLpOY3zi— BCCI (@BCCI) March 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cricket films