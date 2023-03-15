Around the Web Watch: Fans welcome NTR Jr on his return to Hyderabad after Oscar win for ‘Naatu Naatu’ Unsurprisingly, the actor was mobbed at the airport. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Man of the Masses NTR Jr gets mobbed by his fans at the airport, as he returns to India from the #Oscars .@tarak9999 #ManofMassesNTR #NTRJr #JrNTR #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/nBKnn5v22n— Shweta Parande (@fillumwaalii) March 15, 2023 Massive celebrations outside #HyderabadAirport for @tarak9999 arrival #JrNTR#NTR30 #ManOfMassesNTR #NaatuNaatu #RRRWinsOscar #RRR pic.twitter.com/bp4mlM6wdg— Jeevan Santhosh (@ijeevan) March 15, 2023 #WATCH | Telangana: RRR Actor Jr NTR arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. 'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR won the #Oscar for the Best Original Song pic.twitter.com/f5zGfnyk7m— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023 When MM Keeravaani Sir and Chandrabose Sir came out after winning the Oscar, Keeravani sir hugged me, I can't express how blessed I felt at that moment. I want to thank everyone for loving RRR and 'Naatu Naatu' so much: Prem Rakshit, choreographer of 'Naatu Naatu' song pic.twitter.com/gXK2eKxn6k— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Oscars 2023 Hyderabad