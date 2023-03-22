Viral Video Watch: Singer Taylor Swift dives into a pit and appears to swim beneath the stage during a concert Swift had her fans in a tizzy with a splashy switchover from ‘Tim McGraw’ to ‘Lavender Haze.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago In a stunning bit from her new Eras Tour, Taylor Swift shocks fans by diving off the stage, then appearing to swim beneath it. pic.twitter.com/jfrwCvQROn— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 19, 2023 Taylor Swift the eras tour sumchago love dive pic.twitter.com/sGyquYPU1x— ً (@DQpapi22) March 19, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Taylor Swift Concert Music