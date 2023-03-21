Unprecedented protest by Opposition MPs in the Parliament today on #AdaniGroup issue pic.twitter.com/jSG2PsRVF8 — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) March 21, 2023

As the logjam in the parliament continued, Opposition MPs on Tuesday staged a protest on the first floor of the Parliament, seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee inquiry into the Adani Group. Holding placards and shouting slogans, MPs also unfurled a huge banner (video above) from the corridor which read, “We want JPC.”

The Centre-Opposition standoff has disrupted the second leg of the Budget session since it commenced on March 13. While the ruling BJP MPs have been demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in London, Opposition parties have alleged that the government does not want Parliament to function to their demand to launch a probe into the allegations made by the Hindenburg Research.

The protest from inside the complex comes days after Congress alleged that the audio of Lok Sabha proceedings was muted for 20 minutes to silence Opposition voices.

VIDEO | Opposition leaders stage protests in Parliament premises, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue. pic.twitter.com/aB5gXuaTN5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 21, 2023