Around the Web Watch: UP forest department returns crane to the wild after its unique friendship with its rescuer The bird was released back in its natural habitat, in Samaspur Bird Sanctuary, on the instructions of the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #अमेठी दोस्ती की मिसाल कायम करने वाले मो. आरिफऔर सारस की दोस्ती तकरीबन 1 साल पहले मिला था मोआरिफ को घायल अवस्था में वही बीते कल सारस पक्षी को वन विभाग अधिकारीअपने साथ ले गए रायबरेली के ऊंचाहार समस्तपुर पक्षी विहार@raunacrainews72#UpfcForest #upforestup #samajwadipartyofficial pic.twitter.com/O04mEicyK5— महेन्द्र विश्वकर्मा ( Journalist ) (@mahendranews54) March 22, 2023 अमेठी: सारस से बिछड़ कर फूट-फूट कर रोया आरिफ, सारस को वन विभाग की टीम लेकर चली गई... pic.twitter.com/YFi2yWW2Ta— sudhir kumar (@sudhirkmr6931) March 21, 2023 Also Watch: Crane constantly follows man who rescued and treated it after an injury We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttar Pradesh birds