Around the Web Watch: SUV is stranded in the middle of a river, passengers have to be rescued Several young men were testing the vehicle on the riverbed below Munneru bridge in Nandigama, Andhra Pradesh, when the water level suddenly increased. Scroll Staff 14 minutes ago In #NTR district of Andhra Pradesh, some boys took their 'Thar' and went into the river. Then the water in the river increased and they got stuck. The villagers somehow saved the youth. #Thar #AndhraPradesh #viral #viralvideo #India #Mahindra pic.twitter.com/U5IqCRuweP— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 23, 2023