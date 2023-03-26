Around the Web Earth Hour: From Howrah Bridge to Eiffel Tower, famous landmarks switch off their lights People around the world turned off their lights for an hour – 8.30pm to 9.30 pm in their local time – on Saturday, 25 March. Scroll Staff 23 minutes ago #WATCH | 'Earth Hour' being observed in #Kolkata as lights at the iconic Howrah bridge are turned off to conserve energy pic.twitter.com/I9xiuNAJvs— NewsMobile (@NewsMobileIndia) March 25, 2023 Earth Hour 2023Give an Hour for Earth by spending 60 minutes doing something - anything - positive for our planet. #EarthHour #EarthHourDay #Planet #india #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/hLAzWbb1CL— Deepak Malik (@Dcreimas) March 25, 2023 #WATCH | Lights at Delhi's Akshardham temple turned off for an hour from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm to mark the #EarthHour pic.twitter.com/8uKLRub9Vr— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023 #EarthHour 2023 ✅❤️🌍@WWFFrance 🐼 pic.twitter.com/lcP5kyGNrq— La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) March 25, 2023 Tonight we'll be switching our lights off at 8.30PM for one hour in support of the @wwf_uk ’s #EarthHourUK! 🌎 we are committed to reducing our footprint on the planet. Join us and switch off your lights this Earth Hour. Find out more at https://t.co/MmNpisRtSU #EyeLoveLondon pic.twitter.com/LG7WZpic9r— The London Eye (@TheLondonEye) March 25, 2023 Australian city of Sydney turns the lights off at its famous opera house to mark Earth Hour pic.twitter.com/y7mzRzU90T— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 25, 2023 La Grand Place de #Bruxelles plongée dans le noir durant une heure pour celebrer @earthhour.🌍Une heure symbolique pour la planète et pour penser à notre lien à la #nature #BiggestHourForEarth #EarthHour2023 #EarthHour pic.twitter.com/Y69vvmOgm9— WWF-Belgique (@WWF_Belgique) March 25, 2023 An aerial image taken by a drone shows an unlit Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 25 March 2023. The famous monument had its lights shut off in support of Earth Hour 2023. 📸 EPA / EFE / Andre Coelho#epaimages #Brazil pic.twitter.com/1wiyEqMPwC— EPA Images (@EPA_Images) March 26, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. climate change Earth Hour