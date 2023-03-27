Around the Web Watch: ISRO launches 36 satellites from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh In its second commercial mission, the LVM3-M3 rocket placed all 36 satellites into their intended orbits. Scroll Staff An hour ago To the sun and beyond. Amazing video of today’s LVM3 mission of ISRO which put 36 satellites in orbit. Kudos 👏 pic.twitter.com/7XEOlhtdCx— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 26, 2023 LVM3-M3/OneWeb India-2 mission takes off from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota @THChennai @the_hindu pic.twitter.com/bZ9tvlsXkP— Sangeetha Kandavel (@sang1983) March 26, 2023 #ISRO launches LVM3-M3/Oneweb India-2 Mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, #Sriharikota @isro #LVM3M3#Oneweb pic.twitter.com/00ygOjB2av— DD News (@DDNewslive) March 26, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. ISRO rocket