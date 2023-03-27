Around the Web Watch: IPS officer swims against the current from Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves Maharashtra Police Special IG Krishna Prakash took five hours and 26 minutes to cover the distance of 16.2 kilometres in the Arabian sea. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Today I completed the daunting task of swimming from Gateway of India to Elephanta caves and became the first person in the world to do so. Contrary to the popular swimming route of Elephanta caves to Gateway of India whereas swimmers ride the waves of the the high tides towards… pic.twitter.com/8IIX4O5Xho— Krishna Prakash (@Krishnapips) March 26, 2023 #AwaazSalute | ठान ली तो ठान ली, परवाह नहीं तूफान की▶️महाराष्ट्र पुलिस के स्पेशल IG कृष्ण प्रकाश ने 16.20 किमी का सफर 5 घंटे 26 मिनट में तय किया,समुद्र की लहरों को चीरते हुए बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड@Krishnapips @NeerajCNBC @AEHarshada @mahaolympic @MahaPolice @DGPMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/T5JZGVlmgV— CNBC-AWAAZ (@CNBC_Awaaz) March 27, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Maharashtra police